PharVision Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 4,062 QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. QUALCOMM comprises 0.9% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,068 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $159.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

