Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Danaher by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.35.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE DHR opened at $200.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.41. The stock has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.