PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

