Philosophy Capital Management LLC Buys 102,286 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares during the quarter. Solventum accounts for about 1.7% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $23,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOLV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Solventum by 263.1% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,820,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 101.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,361,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,565 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,564 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 738.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 499,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth approximately $35,375,000.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SOLV shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

