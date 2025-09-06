Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,833 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $25,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,231,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 176,416 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5,519.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 172,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 146,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 731,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after purchasing an additional 137,889 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $106.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.74.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

