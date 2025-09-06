Samlyn Capital LLC Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 617,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,537,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.5% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 7,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 373,223 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 801,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,966,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,525,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

NYSE TSM opened at $243.02 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

