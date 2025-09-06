MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 17,138 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,138 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $50,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,070,000 after purchasing an additional 175,273 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,882,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,435,000 after purchasing an additional 259,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,955,000 after purchasing an additional 396,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,332,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $145.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.Regal Rexnord’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

View Our Latest Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

