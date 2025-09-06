NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 8,211 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,934,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $254.59 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $236.67 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.80 and a 200-day moving average of $298.01.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.76.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

