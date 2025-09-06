Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $872,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Petrus Trust Company LTA trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,635 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Applied Materials by 20.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,097 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.92. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

