Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,635 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of Upstart worth $55,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,147,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,706,373.16. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $823,469.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 297,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,207,892.48. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,081 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,750. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

