Petrus Trust Company LTA Buys New Shares in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,083 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,962,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 133,614.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,310,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,864 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $53,169,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corporation has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.78.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

