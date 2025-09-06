MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $58.39 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261,743 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $58,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,038,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,798,000 after purchasing an additional 238,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

