Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK Shares Bought by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.'s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 171.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

