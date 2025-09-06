Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires 1,436 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.3% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 189,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 338,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Finally, Bwcp LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,658,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.81.

Workday Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Workday stock opened at $231.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.17. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,380 shares of company stock worth $76,586,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

