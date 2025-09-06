2,489 Shares in Medtronic PLC $MDT Bought by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MDT opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

