Parkwood LLC Sells 12,198 Shares of U-Haul Holding $UHAL

Parkwood LLC trimmed its position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 1.5% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 135,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 67,757 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 11.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of U-Haul during the first quarter worth $1,749,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UHAL opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.18. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

