Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. Has $1.04 Billion Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,799,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,855 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 8.7% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned 1.59% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $1,039,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

