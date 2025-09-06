Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Acquired by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $307.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $369.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.96 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.24.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

