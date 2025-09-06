Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 173,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 785,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$9.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.18.
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
