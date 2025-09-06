iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.23 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

