37,187 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 5.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.54.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $182.98 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $191.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $504.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

