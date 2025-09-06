NFJ Investment Group LLC Increases Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 319.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.45. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.43%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

