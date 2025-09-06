NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in KLA Corporation $KLAC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total transaction of $12,090,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,128,418. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock worth $29,348,291. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 target price (up previously from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.59.

KLA Trading Up 3.6%

KLAC opened at $905.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $959.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $903.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KLA’s payout ratio is 25.01%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

