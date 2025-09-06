Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,074 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.60% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $74.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.