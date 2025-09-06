Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,801 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,614,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102,520 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,708 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 109,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $46.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

