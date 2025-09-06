New England Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $59.22 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

