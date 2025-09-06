CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 158,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 41,871 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $100,945,000 after buying an additional 50,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $74.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 74.30%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

