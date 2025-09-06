Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 26,242 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,242 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $466.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.