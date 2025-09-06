PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PDD by 245.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PDD Stock Performance
PDD stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67. The firm has a market cap of $173.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.33.
About PDD
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
