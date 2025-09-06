NFJ Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 16,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,406,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $337,789,000 after purchasing an additional 228,109 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

