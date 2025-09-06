Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51.

About Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.