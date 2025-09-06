Plancorp LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $58.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

