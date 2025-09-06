Needham Investment Management LLC Has $5 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Teradyne by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Teradyne by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,281,258. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Get Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Trading Up 0.7%

TER opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.68. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.