Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 661,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 154,054 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 332,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 64,184 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPEI stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

