Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Bank OZK $OZK

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Bank OZK accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 134.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 368,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after buying an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $2,325,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 167,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of OZK stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.92. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

