Mork Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The ODP Corporation $ODP

Mork Capital Management LLC raised its position in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. ODP makes up 1.7% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mork Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of ODP worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 607,935 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,248,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of ODP stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.08 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The ODP Corporation has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $32.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ODP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The ODP Corporation will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ODP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ODP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

