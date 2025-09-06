Jet2 (LON:JET2) Shares Down 12.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) traded down 12.8% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,059. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jet2 traded as low as GBX 1,207 ($16.30) and last traded at GBX 1,406.44 ($19.00). 17,944,213 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,596% from the average session volume of 1,057,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,613 ($21.79).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Jet2 from GBX 2,335 to GBX 2,250 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,139.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,653.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,577.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 213.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jet2 had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 EPS for the current year.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

