Parkwood LLC Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,000. Parkwood LLC owned 0.10% of AutoNation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $226.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $228.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.25.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

