Critical Comparison: ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) & Minim (NASDAQ:FIEE)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZTE and Minim”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE N/A N/A N/A $0.76 5.29 Minim $45,118.00 5.11 -$17.63 million ($5.30) -0.54

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.3% of ZTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Minim shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of Minim shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZTE and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE N/A N/A N/A Minim -105.18% -1,144.78% -155.67%

Summary

ZTE beats Minim on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTE

(Get Free Report)

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, server and storage, and other innovative technologies and product solutions. The Consumer Business segment is involved in the development, production and sale of home information terminal, smart phones, mobile internet terminals, and innovative fusion terminals, as well as provision of related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Minim

(Get Free Report)

Minim, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products. The company also provides Minim mobile applications for end users to personalize and monitor their home and office network for speed testing, data usage tracking, security alerts, malware blocking, privacy settings, and parental controls; and Minim web application that enables technical support representatives of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and businesses to offer remote support with network insights. In addition, it offers Minim API suite and MinimOS for third-party hardware vendors, ISPs, and other partners to integrate with the Minim platform and functionality; to manage its account data; and to integrate with third-party router firmware. The company offers its products under the ZOOM, Motorola, and Minim brands. It sells its products through retailers and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as ZoomTelephonics, Inc. and changed its name to Minim, Inc. in June 2021. Minim, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.