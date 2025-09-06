Needham Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

Needham Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth $1,307,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 249,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $779.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $265.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

