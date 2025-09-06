Denny’s Corporation $DENN Position Raised by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 142.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Denny’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 59,785 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 405,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 227,544 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Trading Down 4.2%

DENN opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.63. Denny’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.14 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Corporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Denny’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler set a $4.00 target price on Denny’s and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Read Our Latest Report on DENN

Denny’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.