Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) versus XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Financial Contrast

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) and XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Nuvve has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPEL has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvve and XPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvve -542.59% -6,228.12% -154.27% XPEL 10.84% 21.17% 16.90%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvve $5.29 million 0.80 -$17.40 million ($14.22) -0.02 XPEL $420.40 million 2.35 $45.49 million $1.76 20.27

This table compares Nuvve and XPEL”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

XPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve. Nuvve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Nuvve shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of XPEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvve shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of XPEL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nuvve and XPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvve 0 0 0 0 0.00 XPEL 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

XPEL beats Nuvve on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets. Its V2G technology also links EV batteries into a virtual power plant that sells excess power to utility companies or utilizes saved power to reduce building energy peak consumption. In addition, the company offers networked charging stations, infrastructure, software, professional services, support, monitoring, and parts and labor warranties required to run electric vehicle fleets. It serves its products to owners/operators of light duty fleets, heavy duty fleets, automotive manufacturers, charge point operators, and strategic partners. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc. sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories. In addition, the company offers paint protection kits, car wash products, after-care products, and installation tools through its website. The company sells and distributes its products through independent installers, new car dealerships, third-party distributors, automobile original equipment manufacturers, and company-owned installation centers, as well as through franchisees and online channels. The company serves in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. XPEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

