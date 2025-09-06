Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,428 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XENE. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 100,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 19,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of XENE opened at $39.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.17. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

