Plancorp LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74.

