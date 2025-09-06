CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) CFO Sells $488,100.00 in Stock

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Lindquist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $488,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,408.27. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNA Financial Stock Down 1.9%

CNA stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $51.91.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 56.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

