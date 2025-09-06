Top Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – September 5th

Hour Loop, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. Because these companies are often in earlier growth stages, their stock prices can be more volatile but may also offer higher long-term growth potential compared with larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.
Hour Loop (HOUR)
Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.
Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)
Read Our Latest Research Report on SV
Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU)
Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTU
Further Reading
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in September 2025
- Salesforce Stumbles, But Investors Eye a Major Comeback
- Lockheed Martin: Is the Market Overlooking This Defensive Giant?
- Institutions Are Snapping Up These 2 Financial Stocks—Should You?
- Why Hedge Fund Elliott Bet $4B on Pepsi and Sees Over 50% Upside
- Microsoft’s AI Push Beyond OpenAI Could Drive Next Breakout