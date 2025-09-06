Top Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – September 5th

Hour Loop, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. Because these companies are often in earlier growth stages, their stock prices can be more volatile but may also offer higher long-term growth potential compared with larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Hour Loop (HOUR)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU)

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTU

Further Reading