UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Purchases $28,182.96 in Stock

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Greg Graves purchased 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,182.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,814.96. This represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $129.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.46.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%.The business had revenue of $689.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

