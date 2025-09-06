Comparing Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of BlackLine shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Inseego shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of BlackLine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inseego and BlackLine”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $191.24 million 1.04 $4.57 million ($0.35) -37.83 BlackLine $653.34 million 5.08 $165.81 million $1.29 41.56

BlackLine has higher revenue and earnings than Inseego. Inseego is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackLine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Inseego has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackLine has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inseego and BlackLine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 2 1 1 2.75 BlackLine 3 5 5 0 2.15

Inseego currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.81%. BlackLine has a consensus price target of $61.08, suggesting a potential upside of 13.94%. Given BlackLine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackLine is more favorable than Inseego.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego 4.22% -24.81% 7.73% BlackLine 13.05% 15.95% 3.70%

Summary

BlackLine beats Inseego on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems. It also offers fixed wireless access solutions, including indoor, outdoor, and industrial routers and gateways. In addition, the company provides Inseego Connect solution for device management; and 5G SD EDGE solution for secure networking enabling corporate managed mobile remote workforce. Further, it offers SaaS solutions, including telematic and asset tracking solution that provides live maps and data to improve driver safety and performance; Inseego Subscribe, a wireless subscriber management solution for carrier’s management of their government and complex enterprise customer subscriptions. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The company was founded by Therese Tucker in May 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

