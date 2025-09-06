Head to Head Analysis: Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) versus Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Marine Products shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.2% of Marine Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Marine Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors $562.53 million 0.75 -$26.53 million ($3.87) -10.55 Marine Products $236.55 million 1.35 $17.85 million $0.40 22.76

Risk & Volatility

Marine Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Johnson Outdoors. Johnson Outdoors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Products has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Johnson Outdoors pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Marine Products pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Johnson Outdoors pays out -34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marine Products pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Marine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors -7.02% -8.80% -6.30% Marine Products 6.26% 10.98% 7.98%

Summary

Marine Products beats Johnson Outdoors on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. The Camping segment provides consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; camping stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through specialty stores, sporting goods stores, internet retailers, and direct to consumers. The Watercraft Recreation segment offers kayaks, canoes, and paddles for family recreation, touring, angling, and tripping through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under Old Town and Carlisle brands. The Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, such as regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories through independent specialty dive stores and diving magazines under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, and public safety units. It sells its products through websites. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. It also provides center and dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. The company sells its products to a network of domestic and international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Marine Products Corporation operates as a subsidiary of LOR, Inc.

