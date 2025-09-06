SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) & Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Head to Head Contrast

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) and Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SMC and Universal Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 18.00% 7.31% 6.68% Universal Electronics -4.07% -1.02% -0.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMC and Universal Electronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $5.20 billion 3.70 $1.03 billion $0.75 20.07 Universal Electronics $402.52 million 0.16 -$24.03 million ($1.25) -3.84

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Electronics. Universal Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SMC and Universal Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Electronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Universal Electronics has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.17%. Given Universal Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than SMC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SMC has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC beats Universal Electronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC



SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system. In addition, the company offers process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, and process gas equipment, as well as high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, and pneumatic instrumentation and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Universal Electronics



Universal Electronics Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers. It also provides software, firmware and technology solutions that can enable devices such as Smart TVs, hybrid set-top boxes, audio systems, smart speakers, game consoles, and other consumer electronic and smart home devices to wirelessly connect and interoperate within home networks; cloud-services that support its embedded software and hardware solutions; intellectual property that the company licenses to OEMs and video service providers; embedded and cloud-enabled software for firmware update provisioning and digital rights management validation services to consumer electronics brands; and AV accessories, including universal remote controls, television wall mounts and stands, and digital television antennas. In addition, the company QuickSet, a software application that can be embedded in entertainment or smart home platform or can be delivered as a cloud-based service, through QuickSet Cloud, to enable universal device setup, interoperability, and control. Universal Electronics Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

